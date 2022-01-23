33% Think This Is Red Robin's Worst Dessert

Red Robin is, shall we say, somewhat of a temple to excess, although we mean that in the nicest possible way. Burgers, after all, are best if they're on the sizable side and piled high with all manner of toppings. We're not even sure why the chain bothers with those bottomless fries, though, since only the Joey Chestnuts of this world could actually manage to do justice to that particular freebie once they've made a dent in their burger.

Superfluous though it may seem, Red Robin does also offer a fairly sizable dessert menu, and we're not just talking about their shakes and floats. In this Mashed survey, we asked people to tell us which of the restaurant's desserts was the least worth saving room for. Out of a choice of six items – these being the Blue Bunny Brownie Load'd Bar, Cinnamon Sugar Doh! Rings, Fudge-Filled Chocolate Chip Cookies, Gooey Chocolate Brownie Cake, Mountain High Mudd Pie, and plain old Sundae – the loser was clear: fully 1/3 of our 614 survey respondents (all of these located in the U.S., since Red Robin doesn't have a huge presence overseas), gave a big ol' thumbs-down to one particular mountain of sugary carbs.