This Viral TikTok Recipe Might Change The Way You Eat Oreos

Now that we've reached the part of winter when the temperature may not hit above freezing for days on end, we're more than ready for warmer weather, beach days, and backyard cookouts. And since the winter months seem to drag on, it might feel like it's been forever since the fair came to town.

The yearly event always promises to be a good time thanks to the fun rides, favorite vendors, and competitive games. However, if you're the foodie we know you are, then you know the best part about going to the outdoor extravaganza is chowing down on all of those indulgent treats — like deep-fried Oreos. The popular cream-filled chocolate cookie has been a staple of the fair food scene since its invention in 2002 (via Thrillist).

Described by RecaBlog as a "crispy, fluffy, and delicious" snack that melts in your mouth, this decadent take on the 110-year-old sandwich cookie might be even better than dunking it in milk, and thanks to one clever TikToker, you won't have to wait until the fair comes to town next summer to get your fix. In a now-viral video posted to the platform, the TikTok user fascinated followers when demonstrating a simple way to whip up a tasty batch of fried Oreos using a few ingredients and an air fryer, and one comment clearly states what we are thinking, "y'all gonna put the state fair out of business."