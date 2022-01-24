Kate Hudson Divides Instagram With Meatless Lasagna

A classic lasagna recipe includes a few staples like thin pasta sheets, mozzarella cheese, and tomato sauce. Of course, family recipes and culinary creators add their own twists to this Italian dish by way of using different cheeses, spices, and proteins, or perhaps swapping the pasta for sliced zucchini. So why would a versatile recipe create such chaos on the internet?

An Instagram post by Kate Hudson has done just that, and for more than one reason. A few years ago, Hudson joined WW, previously known as Weight Watchers, as the company's brand ambassador. She explained that the move came at an ideal time, just after the birth of her third baby, giving her a "simple and helpful" way to focus on her health (via People). The actress shares healthy WW recipes, along with fitness tips, with her 14.5 million followers.

A lasagna recipe she posted from the WW website calls for butternut squash, fresh and dried shiitake mushrooms in place of meat, whole wheat lasagna sheets, and sage for flavor. Her fans, however, aren't quite convinced about the lack of meat and a few other lasagna essentials.