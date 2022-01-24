Everything We Know About Robert Irvine And Jon Taffer's New Series

From diners to dive bars across the country, Robert Irvine of "Restaurant: Impossible" and Jon Taffer of "Bar Rescue" are known for tackling some of the most challenging restaurant and bar makeovers in America. Now, they've joined forces for a show in which they will compete against each other to see just who is the best when it comes to resuscitating eateries and drinking holes to give them new life.

The three-part series, titled "Restaurant Rivals: Irvine vs. Taffer," will be available to watch starting on March 3, 2022 on the streaming platform Discovery+. The network reports that Irvine and Taffer will flip a coin to determine which of two places they'll each be tasked with "making over," then it's off to the races with just 24 hours to improve the spot's cuisine, atmosphere, and décor, as well as customer service. The winner will be crowned in the third and final episode after a climactic dinner (via Discovery +).

As The Wrap points out, each contestant has a different style and different priorities when it comes to making over a restaurant, leaving us wondering if it's truly Irvine's confidence in strong food and a solid menu that wins, or is Taffer correct in his opinion that the victory lies in the ability to deliver an amazing overall dining experience?