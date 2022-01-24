Little Caesars Is Celebrating Batman With A Unique Calzone

Is it a pizza? Is it a calzone? If you're wondering what exactly is behind Little Caesars' Calzony and just what it has to do with Batman, there's no need to ring up the bat cave on the bat phone for the inside scoop — Mashed has all the details.

Fans of the "Batman" movie franchise might not even get the reference, as the series of movies about the winged warrior are a far cry from the original TV show, which featured a red phone that Commissioner Gordon used to ring the caped crusader whenever Gotham was in peril. Unlike the latest dark, often graphic, "Batman" film incarnations, the original '60s show was, according to Definition, a campy, pop-art sitcom that featured colorful villains (played by the stars of the day) on bright sets.

However, new iterations have taken a darker tone, and the latest "Batman" flick has been described by the film's director, Matt Reeves, as the scariest one yet, per Comicbook.com. The film, starring Robert Pattinson as the main character, runs almost three hours in length, per The Detroit News, so it might be a good idea to indulge in a hearty snack to tide you through until the credits. And Little Caesars has come up with the perfect option to do so — a pepperoni treat inspired by "The Batman" himself.