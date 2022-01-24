Costco's Fan-Favorite Alpha Chik'n Patties Are Coming Back

Popular plant-based meals brand Alpha Foods is on a mission to "make food that is craveworthy, convenient, and (bonus!) uncompromisingly good for you," per its website. Now, warehouse grocery retailer Costco is helping the brand spread the word by bringing Alpha Food products back to store shelves nationwide. The grocery chain first began to carry Alpha Foods' plant-based chicken patties in select locations back in May of 2020, according to VegNews. Recently, Costco announced that it will not only be restocking this popular vegan offering, but also adding the brand's Sizzlin' Spicy Chik'n Patties to its selections, per Eat This, Not That.

The chicken-less patties were popular when they were first stocked in 2020 due to their flavor and versatility — but vegans, vegetarians, and carnivores alike may be pleased to know that they may also pose environmental benefits. Studies have shown that a plant-based diet can help conserve land and water, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and cut down on pollution, according to Forks Over Knives.