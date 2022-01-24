Costco's Fan-Favorite Alpha Chik'n Patties Are Coming Back
Popular plant-based meals brand Alpha Foods is on a mission to "make food that is craveworthy, convenient, and (bonus!) uncompromisingly good for you," per its website. Now, warehouse grocery retailer Costco is helping the brand spread the word by bringing Alpha Food products back to store shelves nationwide. The grocery chain first began to carry Alpha Foods' plant-based chicken patties in select locations back in May of 2020, according to VegNews. Recently, Costco announced that it will not only be restocking this popular vegan offering, but also adding the brand's Sizzlin' Spicy Chik'n Patties to its selections, per Eat This, Not That.
The chicken-less patties were popular when they were first stocked in 2020 due to their flavor and versatility — but vegans, vegetarians, and carnivores alike may be pleased to know that they may also pose environmental benefits. Studies have shown that a plant-based diet can help conserve land and water, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and cut down on pollution, according to Forks Over Knives.
Alpha Chik'n patties will be available for a limited time
Alpha Foods' Chik'n patties are made with a soy protein concentrate containing 10 grams of protein per serving. The vegan and halal patties contain no GMOs, trans or saturated fats, antibiotics, or cholesterol, according to Alpha Foods. Each ready-to-cook patty can be prepared in the oven or the microwave and eaten in a sandwich or on its own.
These plant-based patties received a lot of love when they first debuted at Costco in 2020, with fans on Instagram calling them "so delicious" and saying they were "obsessed" with the meatless option. Now and for a limited time, Costco shoppers can purchase the regular and spicy Chik'n patties in a package of 10 for $9.99, according to Eat This, Not That. They're among a few different vegan options to have hit shelves at the grocery giant in recent months, including the chain's new dark chocolate dairy-free ice cream.