Costco Shoppers Can't Wait To Try This Dark Chocolate Dairy-Free Ice Cream

Costco has just made it easier for those participating in Veganuary. They now stock Cado's dairy-free frozen dessert – or ice cream. "@cadoicecream deep dark chocolate is definitely one of the best non-dairy ice creams I've tried!" Costco Buys gushed in a highlighting post on Instagram. "It's gluten-free & vegan, and is made with fresh avocados!" For $13.99, you can buy a box of four one-pint tubs of this treat from that location, though as the Costco website notes, prices may fluctuate and differ across outlets.

As of writing, that price has not dissuaded 1,397 people from leaving likes. Moreover, excitement filled the comments section. "I need a review on these asap!!!" one person wrote. A review given by another commenter read, "This stuff is amazing! I have tried every dairy free ice cream on the market and this is insanely good!" Another raving goes "I actually prefer this to regular ice cream SO GOOD!!!!!" So, if your dairy-free resolution is being tested by the creamy textures of chocolate ice cream, Costco may be the destination you need.