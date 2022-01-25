Italy Is Pushing For Espresso To Have This Special Status

Some of the most monumental milestones in the world of coffee can be credited to Italy. The longest running café in Europe — and possibly the entire world — is Caffè Florian, which opened in Venice in 1720 (via The Culture Trip). Espresso too, is said to have originated in Italy when Luigi Bezzera found a way to brew coffee that could make it so it was prepared and drunk quickly (via Serious Eats). It was his clever way to reduce the amount of time that factory workers spent on coffee breaks, by producing a small cup of strong coffee that could be chugged in as little as three sips — with its success, Bezzera patented the first-ever single-serve espresso machine in 1901.

Add to all of this history the fact that Italy is famously known for its precise social rules when it comes to coffee drinking and the latest news coming out of the country makes sense. Italy has now submitted an application to UNESCO in the hopes of adding espresso to the agency's official List of Intangible Cultural Heritage (via Food & Wine) — run by the United Nations, it "shines a spotlight on the vast range of global traditions" around the world, says the UN. Italy's Art of Neapolitan 'Pizzaiuolo' and the Mediterranean diet are already reflected on UNESCO's list and, last year, the agency approved the country's bid to add truffle hunting and extraction to the roster as well (via UNESCO). If approved, espresso will be Italy's 16th addition to the coveted group of goods that are heritage protected.