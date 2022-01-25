Here's How You Can Get A Free Nip Of Whiskey At Raglan Road

The Irish Gaelic expression "céad míle fáilte" — one frequently seen on signs and doorsteps in Ireland and in Irish pubs everywhere — means "a hundred thousand welcomes," according to Huff Post. This famous Irish warmth and hospitality is in full force at Disney World's Raglan Road Irish Pub and Restaurant, which their official website says is tucked in among the dozens of shops, restaurants, and entertainment venues in the Disney Springs part of the park.

In contrast to the tropical sun and heat outside, the interior of Raglan Road has the cool and cozy vibes of a classic Irish pub, with dark, paneled walls, soft lighting, and the food and drinks to match, too. Chefs straight from the Emerald Isle make classics like boxty (potato pancakes), Irish breakfast, and shepherd's pie. Irish beers on tap include Guinness, Harp, and Smithwicks — and completing the experience are nightly sessions of traditional Irish music and dance.

If you're in the neighborhood, you should definitely make your way over to Raglan Road asap for two reasons: First, because Foodimentary shares that today, January 25, it's National Irish Coffee Day, and second, because Raglan Road wants to celebrate the day with you. They announced in an Instagram post that, for customers who order an Irish coffee today, "the whiskey is on us!"