The Wine Rule Martha Stewart Says You Can Break

Nothing says "besties" like collaborating with the same wine brand, and Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg are living proof of this assertion. Per the Wine Industry Advisor, the domestic diva joined the 19 Crimes Wine family, an Australian brand owned by Treasury Estates. It was announced earlier this month that Stewart was launching her own personal bottle of Chardonnay with the winemaker. The wine is aptly named 19 Crimes Martha's Chard, and according to the 19 Crimes website, it can be purchased right alongside Snoop Dogg's Cali Red Blend and Cali Rose wines.

Naturally, 19 Crimes Wine is thrilled to add Stewart to its list of collaborators. John Wardley, Treasury Wine Estates Vice President Brand Marketing, told Wine Industry Advisor, "The release of 19 Crimes Martha's Chard comes as the brand has experienced explosive growth, delivering the Number 1 US Wine Innovations in both 2020 and 2021 for our first California wines with global icon, Snoop Dogg. Just like her creative collaborator and friend Snoop, Martha Stewart also embodies the spirit of 19 Crimes – disruption and culture creation."

It seems that Stewart is ever the perfectionist, and according to People, it took 20 different versions of the wine before she gave it her blessing. In addition to discussing her new Chardonnay with the outlet, Stewart shared a rule that she intentionally breaks when drinking her vino.