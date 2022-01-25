Why McDonald's UK Employees Aren't Happy With The Chicken Big Mac

There were some negative comments about the sandwich's appearance, to start. "That thing looks so sad and depressing lol. It's just all one color," one McDonald's UK employee said on the Reddit post. Another replied, "UK promotion menu is so lacklustre and boring." But the real reason why employees were distressed is because of the work that goes into make the sandwich. Apparently, it's made at chicken batch, the cook station where chicken sandwiches and other items are prepared and assembled, which gets pretty hectic when things are busy. Because the Chicken Big Mac is being released at the same time as the Chicken Legend sandwich and Double Big Mac are returning, employees are afraid that work is about to get a lot more stressful.

"The Chicken Legend is also back on the same day, if I end up on both batches I'll go lie down in front of a lorry in the car park," one cynical employee joked, while another said, "Tell me about it. Having to deal with that plus the McPlants, and the Legend and grilled chicken will be back soon too." "Hope it's good at least," chimed in one employee, looking for the bright side. At least the cooks can rest a little easier knowing that it's a limited-time offering.