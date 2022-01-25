Aldi Fans Can't Keep Their Hands Off These Animal Crackers

When you're in a snacking mood, there are tons of treats to choose from, whether you enjoy chips, crackers, cookies, or something else entirely. But sometimes you're craving something equal parts fun and comforting, which is where some of your favorite nostalgic snacks come into play. We all have those childhood treats that take us back to the good old days of recess and zero responsibilities. If you prefer something salty, you might reach for Goldfish, Cheez-Its, or 3D Doritos. If you prefer something sweet, you might like Dunkaroos, Oreos, or, in this case, animal crackers.

Animal crackers have been an American staple since they were first invented in 1902 (via Smithsonian Magazine). The circus animal-shaped cookies are sweet without being too much so and provide that crunch that so many of us look for in an evening snack. There are different brands to choose from, but, according to a recent Reddit post, one of the best can be found at Aldi.