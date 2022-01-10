Goldfish Now Makes Bigger Crackers For Adults

Few packaged snacks are as nostalgic as Goldfish crackers. The cute cheddar fish — appropriately bearing the slogan, "the snack that smiles back" — have been a staple in many homes ever since they first hit grocery store shelves back in the 1960s (via PR Newswire). Maybe your mom always packed them in your lunchbox to eat with your PB&J, or perhaps you enjoyed popping them in your mouth one by one as an after-school snack. While the crackers are famous for their cheddar iteration, the family has expanded to include a range of mouthwatering Goldfish flavors, from pizza and Parmesan to s'mores and sour cream and onion.

If you want to revisit your favorite childhood snack today, you don't have to settle for the tiny fish-shaped crackers of your youth. To help you satisfy your adult-sized craving while making your inner kid happy, apparently, Pepperidge Farm just released a giant version of its Goldfish crackers. Here's what you need to know about the new Goldfish Mega Bites and how to get your hands on them.