Martha Stewart Just Shaded Ina Garten's New Year's Advice

Although Ina Garten and Martha Stewart have reportedly been supportive of each other for years, Stewart did not approve of her friend's suggested resolution to drink more giant cosmos in 2022. "I do not agree about taking to drink to cope with things like the pandemic," Stewart told People. "To me, that's not charming." She also told the magazine that she is not a big drinker and never has been, though her "drunken" Instagram comment from 2020 tells a different story. One night, after having two glasses of "very very good wine," (via Twitter), Stewart left an incomprehensible comment on an Instagram post about baby chicks (via Insider). We find this a bit suspicious since Stewart spent most of her latest interview with People humble bragging about her productive lifestyle and waking up early.

As much as it would make sense for Stewart's shady comment about the Barefoot Contessa's resolutions to be the result of years and years of a tumultuous feud between the two lifestyle gurus, they really aren't foes. In fact, according to Today, Stewart wrote the foreword to Garten's first cookbook back in 1999. With that in mind, it's difficult to uncover the motive behind Stewart's comment, but hopefully they will remain friends and rule the Hamptons — and our TVs — for years to come.