Instagram Is Psyched To Try Padma Lakshmi's Chipotle Coleslaw Recipe

Celerity chef Padma Lakshmi shares recipes, modeling photos, and personal life snippets with her 1.2 million Instagram followers. But what many of us truly appreciate is when our favorite chefs show us how to prepare delicious, savory, and easy dishes, step-by-step. Thankfully, Lakshmi's Instagram delivers on that, too.

A prime example of this is a seven-minute-long detailed video she shared with Instagram for a chipotle coleslaw — and it has our tastebuds ready to go. Lakshmi explains that she makes the coleslaw a bit healthier by using about 2 ½ tablespoons of mayo. She adds about an equal part of yogurt, her favorite being DAH!, an Indian-inspired yogurt brand. According to the DAH! website, Padma loves this yogurt so much, she has partnered with the brand.

In addition to the yogurt and mayo, to make this slaw you'll need four cups of shredded red cabbage, two cups of shredded carrots, and one Granny Smith apple cut up like matchsticks. To keep the apple from browning, Lakshmi suggests a bit of lime juice. Mix this all together, add in mayo and yogurt, and let this sit before adding chipotle in adobo sauce to the slaw. The chef shares that you can add apple cider vinegar instead of lime juice, and if you like an extra spicy flavor you can throw in serrano peppers or jalapeños.