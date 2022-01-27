Here's What Duff Goldman Made For Obama's 2013 Inauguration

If you can dream it, Duff Goldman can make it. Charm City Cakes, home to master cake artist Goldman and his crazy artistic team, headlines their website with the banner "We don't make cakes, we make dreams come true." It also displays an impressive list of entities that they've made cakes for, including Nascar, Lucasfilm, NBC, Make a Wish, USO and Jack Daniels. Goldman once made a Wedgewood-inspired cake for then-first lady Hillary Clinton, per Bon Appetit. Goldman's favorite creation was a life-size, functioning R2D2 cake he made for George Lucas. It comes as no surprise, then, that Goldman was asked to create a cake for former President Barack Obama's 2013 inaugural ball.

The process of creating the design and determining the elements of that masterpiece, was, according to a 2013 interview Goldman did with Bon Appetit, quite the collaboration. He explained that although first daughters Sasha and Malia Obama were fans, he believes he was chosen to make the cake as a result of some work he'd done for the State department. By the end of the process, he had sent 12 sketches to the powers-that-be in the decision-making process. The end result was a nine-tiered work of art, covered in silvery fondant and graced with stars, bunting, presidential seals, and classic patriotic trimmings that was, well, fit for the Commander-in-Chief.