Why This Employee Doesn't Think You Should Eat Food From Dunkin'

A person, dressed in a Dunkin' uniform, dances wildly in a bathroom while a text-to-speech voice describes unto you shocking things. No, this isn't a nightmare, but rather, part of "Exposing Dunkin Donuts," a TikTok series created by user "itsjusjordann." In the first video, Jordan warns viewers to stay away from the donuts at Dunkin', claiming they "don't make" them and that "they're shipped every morning." While some viewers claimed to have known this, others were shocked by this allegation, one viewer claiming, "My life has been a lie."

But Jordan wasn't done yet. In his second video, Jordan once again dances gracefully while claiming that not only is the food "frozen" and "suffers freezer burn," but "most of it is artificial." The chain may even "serve you expired food," he warns. While Jordan's claims are tough to verify, Dunkin' did, at least, make the effort to ditch artificial dyes from its donuts in all U.S. outlets, per Food Business News.

Jordan's third video doesn't reveal a gross claim about the food, but rather an alleged underhanded business trick: "If we ever tell you guys we ran out of a syrup/flavor, 95% of the time we're lying!" Jordan's caption states. One commentator who claimed to be a former assistant manager replied that "a lot of the locations are like this. BUT not all of them."

Of course, we don't know if this TikToker's disturbing claims about Dunkin' are true, but if so, perhaps instead of running on Dunkin', we should run from it.