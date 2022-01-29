TikTok Is Impressed With Wolfgang Puck's Egg Kitchen Gadget

Wolfgang Puck believes cooking an egg can be very telling when discerning a chef's skills. In fact, according to the Passionistas Project, the Spago chef often asks potential employees to cook one as a test. As he explained, "To me, I judge these chefs often on how they can cook an egg. If it's an omelet or it's scrambled eggs, generally I have to give people a pan and eggs and I say, 'OK, make me an omelet.' Because [they] say, 'We worked in all of these fancy restaurants.' And often now chefs forget about learning the basics."

Well, when learning about the basics of eggs, chefs that want to impress Puck may want to familiarize themselves with a gadget the celebrity chef seems to really like. He recently took to TikTok to share a kitchen tool just for this menu staple — and it's helpful for their delicate shells, too — and TikTokers are loving it. The video has garnered more than 41,000 likes as of publication and lots of chitter-chatter over the tool. In fact, it removes the top of the egg shell so effortlessly, and with such precision, you'll want to watch the video over and over.