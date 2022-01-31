Instagram Is Impressed With Chrissy Teigen's Cookie Decorating Skills
Chrissy Teigen and hubby John Legend are one of Hollywood's hottest couples, so it's no surprise that when it comes to Valentine's Day, Teigen has some experience. In 2014, just after the couple married, she shared a list of tips for the romantic holiday with People, including ramping up the cheese factor, staying off social media, and being sure to embrace the entire day. This year, Teigen embarked on a new Valentine's Day tradition — cookie decorating.
The star took to Instagram with a post detailing a Valentine's Day cookie decorating party put together in partnership with Maya of Painted Ladies Pastry and Murrah Rodriguez of Burnt Cookies by Murrah, both pro bakers in the San Francisco area. "I cannot even begin to tell you how much we learned. I don't know how ANY baker that does cookies like these doesn't charge 200 dollars a cookie for their tedious labor and the emotional rollercoaster! You guys are incredible," Teigen wrote of the series of photos.
Chrissy Teigen spreads love with cookies this Valentine's Day
Chrissy Teigen's post details the sugar cookies she and friends made, embellished with pink and red icing, the heart-shaped cookies even had lace on the edges. More cookies include a Valentines-themed sweater and a box containing a pink ring that even gives off a little bit of bling.
Instagrammers took to the comments to express their adoration for Teigen's cookie decorating display and her kind words of the bakers. "Looks like sooooo much fun," wrote one user, while another exclaimed, "Those look amazing! What an edible work of art." Others complimented Teigen's gratitude for her teachers and other cookie decorating professionals, stating "You did so well on your cookies! Maya and Murrah are such amazing teachers!" one and "Wowow! Amazing! I've always wondered why they don't charge more for fancy sugar cookies too. These are amazing. [If] that's your tray .. you did awesome." One baker of Instagram, @aliciakealey, was particularly touched commenting "This acknowledgment is everything."