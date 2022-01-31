Instagram Is Impressed With Chrissy Teigen's Cookie Decorating Skills

Chrissy Teigen and hubby John Legend are one of Hollywood's hottest couples, so it's no surprise that when it comes to Valentine's Day, Teigen has some experience. In 2014, just after the couple married, she shared a list of tips for the romantic holiday with People, including ramping up the cheese factor, staying off social media, and being sure to embrace the entire day. This year, Teigen embarked on a new Valentine's Day tradition — cookie decorating.

The star took to Instagram with a post detailing a Valentine's Day cookie decorating party put together in partnership with Maya of Painted Ladies Pastry and Murrah Rodriguez of Burnt Cookies by Murrah, both pro bakers in the San Francisco area. "I cannot even begin to tell you how much we learned. I don't know how ANY baker that does cookies like these doesn't charge 200 dollars a cookie for their tedious labor and the emotional rollercoaster! You guys are incredible," Teigen wrote of the series of photos.