This Is Dolly Parton's Go-To Taco Bell Order
Dolly Parton is one of the most talented people on the planet, yet she always finds new and innovative ways to be relatable. Although the country music star, actress, and entrepreneur is a talented cook in her own right, even she knows that sometimes a little bit of fast food really hits the spot. Parton loves to talk about food, which makes sense because she's a Southern woman who has attended her fair share of potlucks. For breakfast, she told Marie Claire that she enjoys biscuits topped in traditional Southern milk gravy served alongside a couple of sausage patties. She also revealed to Today that when she is in a movie, she likes to cook a pot of homemade chicken and dumplings using her secret recipe for her costars.
Her menu isn't 100 percent Southern, though. She's been known to enjoy a fresh bagel with cream cheese, from time to time (via Wall Street Journal). Also, any type of potato makes her happy (via New York Times), but is she ever anything other than joyful? Another treat Parton loves, as it turns out, comes from none other than Mexican fast food giant Taco Bell.
What Dolly Parton orders at Taco Bell
Dolly Parton is known for always being in full hair, makeup, and dress. However, her Taco Bell order is totally stripped down and delightfully basic. Recently, the songstress told Insider that soft-shell tacos are her favorites. "I like the others, but they fall apart so bad, especially if you're riding around," she says, adding that she opts for a Taco Supreme with "sour cream and all that" in a soft shell. Parton prefers mild sauce because, "I don't like to get it too hot and ruin everything," she says. She also gets a side of rice and beans to complement the taco.
Of course, Parton also has opinions about other Taco Bell items. A big fan of the Mexican Pizza, which was discontinued in 2020, she'll no doubt be thrilled to learn that the chain is bringing back this fan favorite in 2022. Once that happens, it sounds like Parton'll have some serious decisions to make. Taco? Or Mexican Pizza? Talk about a rock and a hard place, except both are delicious and you really can't go wrong.