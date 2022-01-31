This Is Dolly Parton's Go-To Taco Bell Order

Dolly Parton is one of the most talented people on the planet, yet she always finds new and innovative ways to be relatable. Although the country music star, actress, and entrepreneur is a talented cook in her own right, even she knows that sometimes a little bit of fast food really hits the spot. Parton loves to talk about food, which makes sense because she's a Southern woman who has attended her fair share of potlucks. For breakfast, she told Marie Claire that she enjoys biscuits topped in traditional Southern milk gravy served alongside a couple of sausage patties. She also revealed to Today that when she is in a movie, she likes to cook a pot of homemade chicken and dumplings using her secret recipe for her costars.

Her menu isn't 100 percent Southern, though. She's been known to enjoy a fresh bagel with cream cheese, from time to time (via Wall Street Journal). Also, any type of potato makes her happy (via New York Times), but is she ever anything other than joyful? Another treat Parton loves, as it turns out, comes from none other than Mexican fast food giant Taco Bell.