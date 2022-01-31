How To Make Alex Guarnaschelli's Green Salad

Salad is a staple of many peoples' diets. According to one recent poll of 2,000 Americans, the average respondent said they eat salad three times a week (via Study Finds). That's about 150 salads a year, and if you're just eating iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, and cucumbers with store bought dressing, it's time to branch out. "Iron Chef" Alex Guarnaschelli, the chef at New York restaurant Butter and the host of the new Food Network show "Alex vs America" has the antidote for your salad boredom: A crunchy celery, green apple, cucumber, and dill salad that she recently shared on Instagram.

The refreshing dish is made with eight to 10 peeled celery stalks sliced thinly, 1/2 of a large English cucumber peeled and diced small, and a green apple, also diced small. The fruit and veggie mixtures is tossed with chopped fresh dill, and is seasoned with Kosher salt, sugar, extra virgin olive oil, lemon juice, and lemon zest. The whole salad is mixed together in one big bowl, so you don't have to dirty a separate vessel to make the dressing, and though the recipe comes from an "Iron Chef," it's simple enough for a home cook to make. Guarnaschelli's fans on Instagram were eating it up.