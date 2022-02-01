Red Lobster's New Lobsterfest Lineup Just Got Even Fishier
Although Red Lobster's Cheddar Bay Biscuits are a major draw to the restaurant, you can't forget about the seafood. Though you can enjoy seafood from the chain at any time, there are certain deals fans shouldn't miss out on, like Red Lobster's Endless Shrimp or Lobsterfest. According to a press release, the limited time Lobsterfest has just returned for 2022, and the chain has some surprises in store.
Last year, Red Lobster debuted a surf and turf dish during Lobsterfest. This year, fans of Lobsterfest can also expect something new to try. But instead of surf and turf, this menu offering is seafood on top of seafood.
Red Lobster's press release reveals that Lobsterfest 2022 will include Lobster Topped Flounder. The new dish, which is listed on Red Lobster's online menu and website, is flounder roasted with the restaurant's seafood stuffing then topped with lobster in a creamy lobster beurre blanc. For seafood lovers who don't necessarily want just lobster, this is the dish for you.
What else is included in Lobsterfest?
Looking for a spot for date night? Lobsterfest also includes another new menu item: the Date Night Feast for Two, which includes two lobster tails, two sirloins, bacon mac & cheese, and two sides of your choice (via Red Lobster). This looks like it would be a decadent Valentine's Day dinner, but if you have other plans that day, it seem this feast will be available for the entirety of Lobsterfest.
Other Lobsterfest dishes include a straightforward Lobster, Shrimp, and Salmon, as well as the Lobster Lover's Dream, which has two types of lobster tail and a lobster pasta. If you just want a taste of lobster, the Seafarer's Feast and Bar Harbor Lobster Bake includes more types of seafood like shrimp and scallops.
If you can't make it to Lobsterfest, you can still eat lobster at the chain another time, or if you're feeling up for it, master the four ways to make perfect lobster.