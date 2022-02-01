Red Lobster's New Lobsterfest Lineup Just Got Even Fishier

Although Red Lobster's Cheddar Bay Biscuits are a major draw to the restaurant, you can't forget about the seafood. Though you can enjoy seafood from the chain at any time, there are certain deals fans shouldn't miss out on, like Red Lobster's Endless Shrimp or Lobsterfest. According to a press release, the limited time Lobsterfest has just returned for 2022, and the chain has some surprises in store.

Last year, Red Lobster debuted a surf and turf dish during Lobsterfest. This year, fans of Lobsterfest can also expect something new to try. But instead of surf and turf, this menu offering is seafood on top of seafood.

Red Lobster's press release reveals that Lobsterfest 2022 will include Lobster Topped Flounder. The new dish, which is listed on Red Lobster's online menu and website, is flounder roasted with the restaurant's seafood stuffing then topped with lobster in a creamy lobster beurre blanc. For seafood lovers who don't necessarily want just lobster, this is the dish for you.