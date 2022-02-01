How Chef Martin Yan Is Celebrating Lunar New Year - Exclusive

Even though Chef Martin Yan won't be able to host his own lavish Lunar New Year feast in 2022, due to the pandemic, he does plan on sharing his time in the kitchen with the millions of people who regularly tune in to his YouTube channel. The television host and culinary talent plans to film the preparation of his traditional Lunar New Year dishes so others can cook along with him — he told Mashed of two particular dishes he'll focus on during the segments.

"During the Chinese New Year, you always serve a vegetarian dish," Chef Yan said. "Besides eating the protein and the meat that you prepare on New Year's Eve, for the first day, you always serve a vegetarian dish, and always serve with noodles," he added, explaining this is because fish is abundant. The second dish he plans to share with fans and friends is a classic that he hopes to add to his new product line with M.Y. Asia, which recently added General Tso's Chicken.

"Eventually we're going to develop a noodle line for the M.Y. Asia product [line] because noodles are universal. [It] doesn't matter whether you [are] Italian or Japanese or Korean or Thai or Vietnamese ... anybody loves noodles," he said, adding that long ones in particular symbolize longevity. "When you serve noodles on Chinese New Year, it symbolizes long-lasting happiness, long-lasting prosperity, long-lasting health, and long-lasting relationships," he explained.

