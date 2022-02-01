How You Can Get Your Name On Guy Fieri's Bud Light Super Bowl Ad
Some pretty big names will be making an appearance at this year's Super Bowl LVI on February 13. From athletes like Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow in the big game to musical artists including Eminem and Dr. Dre during the half-time show, the star power of this particular event is off-the-charts. Thanks to a commercial for Bud Light Seltzer, there's also a celebrity chef spotlight that has been filled by none other than Guy Fieri – and something tells us he can hold his own with such star-studded company.
Fieri isn't exactly known for being understated, with his fashion-forward choices and spiky, bleached hair. But that's exactly what makes him the ideal celebrity to push Bud Light Seltzer Hard Sodas, themselves known for having "loud flavor," per Today. The commercial, available to preview, plays up Fieri's big, bold personality even further with a fantasy-themed advertisement in which he appears as an even more dialed-up version of his "Mayor of Flavortown" persona, looking like the overlord from a land far, far away, and declaring the hard seltzers the "loudest flavors ever."
Fieri isn't the only one who will be starring in the ad — you can too! Here's how to win the ultimate fan moment.
Get your name on Fieri's Super Bowl ad with these hashtags
It's super easy to enter Bud Light Seltzer's "Get Your Name in the Big Game" sweepstakes that could feature your name in the upcoming advertisement. Simply visit Guy Fieri's Twitter page and reply to his post with the hashtags #LandofLoudFlavors and #sweepstakes. If Twitter isn't your thing, you can also enter on Bud Light's website. In either case, you must be 21 to do so.
The existing commercial will be updated with the winner's name in neon lights prior to airing on national television during a commercial break when the game kicks off on February 13. There's also a chance to win a free 12-pack of Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda just for entering. So, cheers to that!
It didn't take long for Fieri's tweet promoting the contest to generate buzz, with Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda's brand account saying, "The best Mayor ever!" in response. One Twitter user replied, "Wow some of my favorite things," specifically calling out the irresistible combo of football, hard seltzer, and Flavortown. And another pointed out what we all already know, "It's awesome to be Mayor." No doubt Fieri would agree.