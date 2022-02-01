How You Can Get Your Name On Guy Fieri's Bud Light Super Bowl Ad

Some pretty big names will be making an appearance at this year's Super Bowl LVI on February 13. From athletes like Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow in the big game to musical artists including Eminem and Dr. Dre during the half-time show, the star power of this particular event is off-the-charts. Thanks to a commercial for Bud Light Seltzer, there's also a celebrity chef spotlight that has been filled by none other than Guy Fieri – and something tells us he can hold his own with such star-studded company.

Fieri isn't exactly known for being understated, with his fashion-forward choices and spiky, bleached hair. But that's exactly what makes him the ideal celebrity to push Bud Light Seltzer Hard Sodas, themselves known for having "loud flavor," per Today. The commercial, available to preview, plays up Fieri's big, bold personality even further with a fantasy-themed advertisement in which he appears as an even more dialed-up version of his "Mayor of Flavortown" persona, looking like the overlord from a land far, far away, and declaring the hard seltzers the "loudest flavors ever."

Fieri isn't the only one who will be starring in the ad — you can too! Here's how to win the ultimate fan moment.