Here's A Sneak Peek At Pepsi's Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

The Super Bowl is one of the most iconic and anticipated championship games of the year, with fans tuning in to see the best teams in the NFL battle it out for the coveted Super Bowl rings. If you're not a big football fan, chances are you might still watch the show for the release of the best commercials of the year and for Pepsi's star-studded halftime show.

This year's show features music legends Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Snoop Dogg. If this lineup excites you as much as it does us, you can get a sneak peek right now on YouTube as Pepsi has posted the trailer for the event. The video highlights the five entertainers and their massive contributions to music, and was directed by F. Gary Gray of "Straight Outta Compton" fame. "As a super fan, I consider it an honor and privilege to authentically build and create this moment with five of the most legendary artists in music history. It's been a blast!" Gray said in a Pepsi press release obtained by Mashed.