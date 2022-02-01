Why Snoop Dogg Just Called Out Uber Eats On Instagram

Some people say that the stars are just like us, and judging by potential hot dog-entrepreneur Snoop Dogg's recent Uber Eats delivery drama, that saying might be truer than we originally thought. Snoop Dogg may be one of the most famous rappers and musicians of all time, but he gets hungry just like the rest of us (and has the pantry to prove it). Unfortunately, he can't always rely on his bestie Martha Stewart to feed him, so it's no surprise to hear that the hip-hop star would order delivery sometimes. In fact, he has put his hip-hop talents to use by rapping about the U.K. delivery service Just Eat (via NME). Recently, Snoop placed a food order with UberEats. But the way the transaction played out wasn't what he expected.

Apparently, Snoop Dogg placed an order, and then the Uber Eats driver wrote that they had arrived, as shown in an Instagram post displaying their text messages. Then, the driver activated the 8-minute timer (if they don't hear from the person ordering after 8 minutes, they leave), and again messaged Snoop, saying, "I've arrived." This was followed by "Hello," then "Plz call not sure where to leave your order," and one last "Hello." But it wasn't until after the timer expired that the driver made a comment that seemed to get Snoop's attention: "This is not a safe place."