Why The Internet Thinks Snoop Dogg Is Launching A Hot Dog Brand

Between hosting a dinner party-themed show and authoring his own cookbook, in recent years Snoop Dogg has become an unexpected food world star. The rapper and entrepreneur's past endeavors into the culinary space have included everything from launching his own gin brand, to releasing a line of wines, to investing in a vegan pigless pork rind company (via Plant Based News). Now, it appears another Snoop-backed culinary venture may be on the horizon.

In the vein of his close friend and "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party" co-host Martha Stewart, who herself has launched seemingly countless businesses over the years — most recently including a meal delivery service and line of gourmet frozen meals — Snoop Dogg may be making more moves into the food space with his latest business endeavor.

According to Billboard, the rapper recently made a trademark filing in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (under his legal name, Calvin Broadus) for a company called "Snoop Doggs." According to the application, which was for an intent-to-use company (meaning the brand hasn't launched yet), Snoop Doggs intends to sell hot dogs and other varieties of sausages.