Why The Internet Thinks Snoop Dogg Is Launching A Hot Dog Brand
Between hosting a dinner party-themed show and authoring his own cookbook, in recent years Snoop Dogg has become an unexpected food world star. The rapper and entrepreneur's past endeavors into the culinary space have included everything from launching his own gin brand, to releasing a line of wines, to investing in a vegan pigless pork rind company (via Plant Based News). Now, it appears another Snoop-backed culinary venture may be on the horizon.
In the vein of his close friend and "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party" co-host Martha Stewart, who herself has launched seemingly countless businesses over the years — most recently including a meal delivery service and line of gourmet frozen meals — Snoop Dogg may be making more moves into the food space with his latest business endeavor.
According to Billboard, the rapper recently made a trademark filing in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (under his legal name, Calvin Broadus) for a company called "Snoop Doggs." According to the application, which was for an intent-to-use company (meaning the brand hasn't launched yet), Snoop Doggs intends to sell hot dogs and other varieties of sausages.
Will the rapper's latest culinary business reinvent the hot dog?
While the multi-platinum artist has yet to make any formal announcement about the potential forthcoming frankfurter company, eagle-eyed internet sleuths spotted the trademark filing shortly after its submission in December.
The "Gin and Juice" rapper previously vowed to never eat a hot dog again after seeing how the sausage is made during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in 2016 — but his latest venture may indicate a change of heart, or an intent to reinvent the hot dog altogether (via The Independent). Though Snoop doesn't stick to a strictly vegan diet, the "From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg's Kitchen" author has a history of promoting plant-based foods, including investing in animal-free pork rinds and acting as an ambassador for Beyond Meat (via Totally Vegan Buzz).
Although there is still very little public info about the potential Snoop Dogg's product line, the rapper's interest in meat-free proteins could indicate that his sausage company will offer plant-based hot dog alternatives. For now, hungry Snoop fans will have to wait for any additional info about the eponymous doggs.