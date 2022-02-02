Why Fast-Food Dollar Menus Could Be In Danger

Who doesn't love a good dollar menu? Whether you are on a road trip or just strapped for cash, there is something nice about knowing you can swing through a drive-through at most major chains and grab something – or mix and match a few different things – that will satisfy your hunger for about a dollar apiece. Senior vice president of communications at Wendy's International Denny Lynch told QSR Web that Wendy's ushered in the era of dollar deals in 1989 when it launched its "Value Menu," which became known to customers as the "99 Cent Menu." However, an option that has become a staple of so many fast food chains may soon be at risk of vanishing from menus.

The past two years have been an exceptionally rough time for the restaurant industry as a whole. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has led to huge labor shortages and supply chain problems across the world, while recent inflation has also contributed to the increased pricing on many items. This has forced many fast food chains to look for ways to save money, so value meals and dollar menus might find themselves on the chopping block, according to Food & Wine. The outlet has argued that, theoretically, it might be hardest to make a profit from value menu promotions, giving chains an incentive to cut them.