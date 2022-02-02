Donatos Is Celebrating Valentine's Day In The Sweetest Way

Nothing says love like red roses, decadent chocolates, and ... a heart-shaped pizza? Pizza chains across the country are banking on diners celebrating their love for each other with a pie this Valentine's Day, and many, including California Pizza Kitchen, Papa John's, and Pizza Hut, will be making heart-shaped pizzas for the occasion. But it's the pizza chain Donatos that has gone above and beyond this year with its Valentine's Day pizza promotion.

In a press release, Donatos revealed that from February 7-14, the restaurant will be offering create-your-own heart-shaped pizzas made on their classic thin crust, so you can either pile on the pepperoni, smother it with sausage, or keep it veggie with peppers and mushrooms, depending on how your loved one likes their pizza. And, because Donatos is famous for its "Edge to Edge" topping concept, you know there will be plenty of goodness for both of you to enjoy.