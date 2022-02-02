Donatos Is Celebrating Valentine's Day In The Sweetest Way
Nothing says love like red roses, decadent chocolates, and ... a heart-shaped pizza? Pizza chains across the country are banking on diners celebrating their love for each other with a pie this Valentine's Day, and many, including California Pizza Kitchen, Papa John's, and Pizza Hut, will be making heart-shaped pizzas for the occasion. But it's the pizza chain Donatos that has gone above and beyond this year with its Valentine's Day pizza promotion.
In a press release, Donatos revealed that from February 7-14, the restaurant will be offering create-your-own heart-shaped pizzas made on their classic thin crust, so you can either pile on the pepperoni, smother it with sausage, or keep it veggie with peppers and mushrooms, depending on how your loved one likes their pizza. And, because Donatos is famous for its "Edge to Edge" topping concept, you know there will be plenty of goodness for both of you to enjoy.
Is this heart-shaped pizza cheesy? Definitely.
Donatos isn't just featuring heart-shaped pizzas on its menu for Valentine's Day. The pizza joint will also be offering a sweet new item: Valentine's Twists, a dessert similar to pull-apart bread that will be topped with vanilla icing and heart-shaped red and pink sprinkles (via press release).
Donatos also sold heart-shaped pizzas for Valentine's Day in 2021, and fans got pretty excited then, too. "Can't wait to get a ❤️," one Instagrammer wrote last February, commenting on a pic of a pepperoni-loaded pie. Customers did far more than just post comments; Donatos' press release states that last year, "Valentine's Day was the second-largest Sunday sales day of the year for Donatos trailing only Super Bowl Sunday." This year, those looking to purchase a heart-shaped pizza for their Valentine — or for themselves, we won't judge — can do so by phone, online, or by visiting one of Donatos' 378 locations.