A Typo On Queen Elizabeth's Commemorative Jubilee Plates Could Be A Jackpot For Collectors

This coming June, celebrations will take place in the UK to honor the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's coronation. People reports the festivities, dubbed the Platinum Jubilee, will include a derby, concert, special church service, a pageant, and luncheons. Buckingham Palace has even commissioned a baking competition, of which the winning dish will be served to Her Majesty.

Naturally, many are looking into how they can cash in on the event, including Chinese manufacturing company Changzhouint Merchandise, which created china featuring a pic of Queen Elizabeth and images depicted in her coat of arms. Unfortunately, however, a slight error was made when translating the text for the china, as the finished product reads, "To Commemorate The Platinum Jubbly of Queen Elizabeth II."

Changzhouint Merchandise was left with 10,800 items containing the misprint, including tea sets, mugs, and plates, so it turned to British wholesale company Wholesale Clearance UK, which is selling the entire lot to one lucky buyer at a price of £3 per piece, or £32,400 for it all, which equates to nearly $44,000. That's a whopping 90% off, not to mention a potentially massive opportunity for resellers.