A Typo On Queen Elizabeth's Commemorative Jubilee Plates Could Be A Jackpot For Collectors
This coming June, celebrations will take place in the UK to honor the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's coronation. People reports the festivities, dubbed the Platinum Jubilee, will include a derby, concert, special church service, a pageant, and luncheons. Buckingham Palace has even commissioned a baking competition, of which the winning dish will be served to Her Majesty.
Naturally, many are looking into how they can cash in on the event, including Chinese manufacturing company Changzhouint Merchandise, which created china featuring a pic of Queen Elizabeth and images depicted in her coat of arms. Unfortunately, however, a slight error was made when translating the text for the china, as the finished product reads, "To Commemorate The Platinum Jubbly of Queen Elizabeth II."
Changzhouint Merchandise was left with 10,800 items containing the misprint, including tea sets, mugs, and plates, so it turned to British wholesale company Wholesale Clearance UK, which is selling the entire lot to one lucky buyer at a price of £3 per piece, or £32,400 for it all, which equates to nearly $44,000. That's a whopping 90% off, not to mention a potentially massive opportunity for resellers.
Platinum 'Jubbly' china may become a collector's item
The idea behind purchasing the platinum 'jubbly' china is to sell it, as it could become a collector's item. Wholesale Clearance UK claims the "potential profit" could be £291,492, or about $395,000. The site's CEO, Karl Baxter, spoke with the BBC to promote the china, stating, "What could be more unique than our limited-edition misprinted crockery? ... This could be your chance to get your hands on a novelty souvenir for a fraction of the price." According to the Scottish Daily Express, Baxter anticipates the china will appreciate in value over time, just like any collector's item.
The humor surrounding the china isn't lost on Wholesale Clearance UK, which offered alternative uses beyond collector's items for the plates in the product's description. "Apart from the obvious gimmick factor, there is an abundance of fantastic things you could do with these," the site states, providing learning how to spin plates as an example. If you're looking to add this "souvenir stock with slight typo mistake" to your collection, act fast, because — perhaps luckily — there's only one set to go around.