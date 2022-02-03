Subway's New Vault Sandwiches Were Designed By 3 NFL Stars

In Mashed's 2021 ranking of the most popular sandwich chains, Subway didn't fare well (it was actually dead last) — but the sub-making giant does hold the distinction of being the largest fast food chain in the world. Business Insider reported in 2020 that Subway was even ahead of McDonald's with more than 42,000 locations around the world.

Along with the visibility of having a storefront on nearly every corner, the globally-dominant chain maintains brand awareness with a litany of celebrity endorsements, typically athletes, snagging everyone from Charles Barkley to Megan Rapinoe to hawk its subs. With Super Bowl LVI just around the corner, Subway has ... stuck to the playbook, but this time, there's ... a catch (puns intended)?

The chain has allowed three all-star NFL athletes to temporarily transform themselves into Subway Sandwich Artists by designing their own signature subs. Known as "The Vault," the sandwich line-up "furthers the Eat Fresh Refresh campaign," which the brand launched in July 2021 as a way roll out new menu items, per PR Newswire. So, what's the deal with this new gridiron-inspired grub?