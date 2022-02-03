This Is How Charity Morgan Convinced The Tennessee Titans To Eat Vegan - Exclusive

You may recognize Charity Morgan from the documentary "The Game Changers," in which she serves up seemingly endless platters of drool-worthy meatballs, mac and cheese, and Southern comfort food to her husband, former linebacker Derrick Morgan, and a group from his then NFL team, the Tennessee Titans. In an exclusive interview with Mashed, Morgan revealed that, although it didn't appear so, every bite of that meal featured in the movie was plant-based.

Morgan hails from an ethnically diverse family outside of Sacramento, California, and her love for big, bold flavors comes from her Puerto Rican mother and Creole grandmother as well as her mom's multi-cultural friends. "My mom would be in the kitchen making homemade tortillas with her Mexican friends, making lumpias with her Filipino friends, and then making homemade curries and rotis with her Indian friends," she said during the chat.

Meat was almost always on the table as well — Morgan and her siblings grew up on a farm where animals were raised to be eaten — but the chef started her journey toward veganism when she witnessed her father slaughter a cow. "I can literally smell it right now when I talk about it," she divulged. After receiving culinary training from Le Cordon Bleu, Morgan worked as a prep chef for several high-end Los Angeles restaurants, and then later started her own meal prep service. Soon after she married her football pro husband, she relocated to Nashville, the headquarters for his former team, the Tennessee Titans — a team that she would eventually inspire to eat plant-based foods as well.