Here's How Many Calories The Average Person Consumes During The Super Bowl
Each year, nearly 100 million Americans get ready to watch the Super Bowl and its much-anticipated commercials – some people watching solely for the latter. But no matter your reason for watching the Super Bowl, snacks are an essential part of the game-day experience.
According to Forbes, Super Bowl-related purchases total more than $13 billion each year. A whopping 77% of that goes toward food and drinks. With all the hot wings, nachos, and other Super Bowl snacks you'll be eating, the big game almost turns into another holiday.
For many of us, holidays mean constant snacking rather than individual meals. You know, sitting on the couch with a bag of chips and a bowl of salsa, and eating the whole thing. Surprisingly, it's actually okay to indulge every once in a while, as it can make it easier to stick to a balanced diet and to maintain or lose weight, says LiveStrong.
Your snacks pack more calories than you might expect
We've established that game day snacking is totally normal, but just out of curiosity, how many calories does the average American consume during all the Super Bowl festivities? Well, when a small serving of B-Dubs weighs in at 670 calories and a four-piece mozzarella stick weighs in at 425 calories, those calories add up fast.
The USDA recommends consuming around 2,000 calories a day, but keep in mind that this number is dependent on an individual's specific dietary needs. During the Super Bowl, however, the average American takes in around 8,000 calories, according to The Beet.
Fortunately, there are a couple of ways to remedy this. First, you can try adding a workout to your game day plans. Second, you can swap out your favorite Super Bowl snacks for healthier options. Try making Thai turkey lettuce wraps or cauliflower pizza (via Good Housekeeping). Enjoy your snacks — and the game!