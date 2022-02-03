Here's How Many Calories The Average Person Consumes During The Super Bowl

Each year, nearly 100 million Americans get ready to watch the Super Bowl and its much-anticipated commercials – some people watching solely for the latter. But no matter your reason for watching the Super Bowl, snacks are an essential part of the game-day experience.

According to Forbes, Super Bowl-related purchases total more than $13 billion each year. A whopping 77% of that goes toward food and drinks. With all the hot wings, nachos, and other Super Bowl snacks you'll be eating, the big game almost turns into another holiday.

For many of us, holidays mean constant snacking rather than individual meals. You know, sitting on the couch with a bag of chips and a bowl of salsa, and eating the whole thing. Surprisingly, it's actually okay to indulge every once in a while, as it can make it easier to stick to a balanced diet and to maintain or lose weight, says LiveStrong.