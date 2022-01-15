Pepsi And Frito-Lay's Funny Playoff Ad Is Packed With NFL Legends

No matter who's playing the game, most can agree that Super Bowl commercials and game-day food are essential pieces of the championship. This year, PepsiCo is getting started on its famous Super Bowl commercials early with a "Road to the Super Bowl LVI" ad featuring some of the biggest names in NFL history.

The first ballers you'll recognize are the Manning brothers, Peyton and Eli. The former quarterbacks are seen sitting on a couch bickering as siblings do, surrounded by snacks and beverages from the Frito Lay/PepsiCo family (via YouTube). This year, the retired brothers would both be watching from the sidelines or the family couch. Eli played his last game in 2019, while older brother Peyton in 2016.

But the commercial doesn't end with the funny Manning brothers. Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back, Jerome Bettis, crashes through the door like the Kool-Aid man, trying to get the brothers to join him on a road trip. The Hall of Famer, nicknamed "The Bus" per WTHR, convinces the brothers to come outside where "The Bus's Bus" is parked.