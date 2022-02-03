Why Giada De Laurentiis Thinks Panettone Should Be A Valentine's Day Food

For some Italians and Italian-Americans, enjoying a slice of panettone is a longstanding Christmas tradition. Even if you've never tasted this pastry, you've undoubtedly seen it, as it's hard to miss the tall red boxes of these sweet breads on display in grocery or specialty stores during the holiday season.

This semi-sweet, sponge-like cake is made from a cured dough and is traditionally flecked with raisins and candied orange and lemon rinds (via Taste Atlas), although other variations have evolved over the years, such as those with berry, chestnut, espresso cream, limoncello, or chocolate flavors, says Eataly. Many brands also come with a packet of powdered sugar included, so beautiful presentation is a snap after you take it out of the box. Italians often stock up on panettone as the holidays approach, too, sharing it as a hostess gift or serving it for family and friends who stop by for a visit. In general, the treat is regarded as an edible and heartfelt way to wish family and friends a happy holiday.

But, Giada De Laurentiis is adamant about wanting to adopt this long-standing Christmas tradition on Valentine's Day as well. And for good reason! It turns out that panettone has quite a romantic history, if you believe the legends that surround this sweet treat. On her website Giadzy, De Laurentiis shares the story of love and panettone. As she tells the tale, there was a Milanese nobleman named Ughetto who loved a woman named Adalgisa from afar. But, instead of using flowers or chocolates or poetry to woo the object of his affection, he gifted her with something even sweeter and ultimately won her love.