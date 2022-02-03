Wendy's Fans Won't Want To Miss This BOGO Nuggets Deal

You shouldn't believe everything you read on the internet, nor should you do everything the internet tells you to do. Remember 2018, when the World Wide Web was challenging us to eat Tide pods (via The Washington Post)? Not a good idea. Also a bad idea? Eating an entire ball of wasabi and then chugging a bottle of Coke, which one TikToker recently tried to turn into a thing but, thankfully, failed.

Like we said, you shouldn't always take the internet's advice. However, every once in a while, the netizens present us with a challenge that we can accept without thinking twice, like the one that the Wendy's Twitter account put out on social media earlier this week. "Grab a 10pc Nuggs free in the app with any purchase," the account tweeted on February 2. The social media manager also added an enticing "I dare you" to the end of the post — but even if they hadn't, this is one internet challenge we believe many people would happily oblige.