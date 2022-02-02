Wendy's February Deals Include So Much Free Food

After what felt like the longest 31 days in history, January has finally come to an end. Writing for Psychology Today, Saint Joseph's University professor Joanne Broder Sumerson described January as "the saddest month of the year." It is, after all, a time of failed New Year's resolutions and lingering holiday stress. So people might be relieved it's over. However, it's likely that not everyone is happy that February is officially underway. According to a YouGov poll conducted last year, 21% of Americans named February as their least favorite month.

We can't say we're too surprised by that, considering the love-hate relationship that society has with Valentine's Day and the fact that spring feels so close yet still so far away during every single one of the month's 28 (or sometimes 29) days. However, the shortest month of the year was only found to be the second-most hated month on the calendar overall, as January ultimately took the top spot in YouGov's poll. So, at least February has that going for it.

This year, February has something else going for it as well. Per QSR Magazine, the red-headed fast-food giant, Wendy's, will be home to many deals over the course of the next four weeks, including a nixed delivery fee during Super Bowl weekend so you won't have to miss a second of pre, post, or live coverage of the big game and its flashy halftime show.