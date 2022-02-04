Reddit Is Debating Which Fast-Food Restaurant Is Most Overrated

On the subreddit r/AskReddit, a simple question was proposed: "What is the most overrated fast-food restaurant?" Since there is no solid answer as to which fast-food chain is by default completely overrated, it was the personal preference of the commentator responding. While others would say KFC, Chik-Fil-A, or Subway to be overrated, McDonald's and, surprisingly, In-N-Out were brought up several times as the most overrated fast-food restaurants.

"I N Out" was the response of user "AdvancedHat7630." This was backed up by other users who claimed that the California-based restaurant with a cult following had "sub-par burgers and a freakishly small menu." Complaints about In-N-Out's fries were also discussed, with one user saying, "Any fast-food burger joint where you have to know the secret code ("well done") to get edible fries is by definition a subpar fast-food burger joint, and I will die on this hill."

"Can't stand McDonald's," said user "FullbordadOG." "The burgers are as dry as sawdust, and the only thing that taste anything are the pickles. So it's basically like eating a super dry massive pickle. Disgusting." Another commentator claimed that they could "give myself diabetes a lot easier" rather than going to McDonald's. It's important to remember that these are, at the end of the day, opinions, and there may never be a definitive answer on which fast-food chain isn't worth it after all.