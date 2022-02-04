The Shortcut Padma Lakshmi Uses To Make Lunar New Year Hotteok

When Padma Lakshmi and Eric Nam made hotteok on "Taste the Nation," they stuffed pre-made biscuit dough with a sweet filling to save time. "[My mom] did what I think a lot of immigrants do," Nam said during the episode. "They kind of improvise with what they have and what's available to them." Instead of blooming yeast and mixing dough, Lakshmi and Nam opened a can of biscuit dough, flattened it with their fingers, and stuffed it with the sweet filling. While the duo used cinnamon sugar, brown sugar, cashew pieces, and pumpkin seeds, Lakshmi explained that you can use any nuts you like or even change the flavor profile a bit with a spoonful of jam, which is not traditional (via EatingWell).

Once they stuffed the dough, they flattened it and fried it in a little oil on the stovetop until the outside was crispy and the filling was warm and almost caramel-like. On the show, Lakshmi commended Nam for sharing this family recipe that is traditional in concept but uses modern convenience to get everyone around the table together faster to celebrate. As Lakshmi mentions on her Instagram, this recipe is great to make with kids, which is evident in her video tutorial showing her cooking hotteok with her daughter.