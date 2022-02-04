Twitter Is Arguing Over Which Krispy Kreme Donut Is The Best

If you ever needed proof that Americans are passionate about Krispy Kreme donuts, this tweet from Today in Sports is it. Within 24 hours, the tweet racked up more than 14,000 responses (and counting!) from people vehemently arguing the case for their personal favorite donut. While fans might assume that the original glazed Krispy Kreme would be by far the number-one pick — after all, both Spoon University and Delish editors have dubbed the classic flavor the best of the bunch — it wasn't a clear stand-out. Sure, there were many who chose glazed as their go-to, like the person who said, "Glazed will always hit just right."

However, there appear to be just as many people who prefer other flavors (especially jelly, which seemed to be a popular choice). "The Boston Kreme won decades ago. There is no debate," one person tweeted, while another said the glazed chocolate was their favorite flavor. Some fans also added their own picks that weren't pictured, like chocolate glazed, maple dip, chocolate cruller, and coconut.

And while the original photo was of Krispy Kreme's donuts, Duff Goldman also chimed in with a surprising choice. "Blueberry Cake Donut from 7-11. I'm not kidding," the Charm City Cakes executive chef tweeted. Donuts from a convenience store? Fans will just have to take his word for it.