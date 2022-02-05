Why Thomas' Will Give Boston Free English Muffins

The past week's Nor'easter has taken quite a toll on the northeastern part of the US, with areas like Boston experiencing near record-breaking levels of snowfall. For many, this severe weather means having to endure the stressors that come with it, including being trapped indoors and having to shovel snow out of a driveway.

But for one Boston-based snow plower, dealing with a blizzard isn't as bad as it seems. Speaking to WBZ News Boston on January 29, Andy Barr appeared calm, cool, and collected, talking about his job as if it were as banal as making copies. "It's real easy. It's like bread and buttah," he remarked to the newscaster. He then likened his job of keeping the streets clear to spreading toppings on one his favorite breakfasts. "It's like a Thomas' English muffin with some jam: it spreads nice and gets all the nooks and crannies."

Barr's good spirits could likely warm up anyone in the blizzard. And it seems it already has — his appearance has since gone viral, with the original video raking in thousands of views and likes on Twitter. The clip has also earned Barr some admirers, with many complimenting his upbeat work ethic in the replies. "Love this guy's attitude!" wrote one user. Others were taken by Barr's descriptive commentary. Referencing his comparison of the ground to a Thomas muffin, one viewer wrote, "Now I'm craving an English muffin!"