Ree Drummond Got Her Husband Ladd Out Of An Icy Jam

According to a video posted by The Pioneer Woman on Instagram, when Ladd Drummond's car was stuck in an icy pond, he decided to call his wife who is, in his words, "the most capable person" he knows. Fans were glad to engage with the post while Ree Drummond shared more about her husband, whom she calls the Marlboro Man.

The Pioneer Woman explained in a comment that there are times when her husband drives to "the very edge of the pond when it's frozen to make a hole for the cattle" to give them access to some water. She added that they mostly use an ax to create holes in the ice but at times, it "helps to start the hole with the tire first." This is what he was trying to do when his car got stuck in the pond. He added that his car doesn't have mud tires and that he ended up going "a little too far." Fortunately, The Pioneer Woman promptly showed up and rescued her husband from the messy situation.

Fans loved the video clip and had a lot to say. Someone wrote, "This is so classic of you two. He knows who the real MVP is on the ranch." Another fan said that the two of them are super cute and added, "Thank you both for sharing your beautiful family."