Charity Morgan Explains The Meaning Behind Being Plegan - Exclusive

As seen in the documentary, "The Game Changers," Charity Morgan is well known for inspiring her husband, former footballer Derrick Morgan, to go vegan in order to try to help some of the health issues the athlete was experiencing. Soon, many of his Tennessee Titans colleagues had done the same. But, when word got out that Morgan had converted some of her husband's teammates to veganism, she and the organization began to garner national recognition. But not all of it was good.

In an exclusive interview with Mashed, the chef told us about the surprising negative messages she received on social media, with many vegans criticizing her for not talking about animal welfare and also attacking the team for still wearing leather shoes and playing with a leather ball. "It was so absurd, it pissed me off. I'm already a rebel at heart, so it was kind of like, 'You guys, I'm taking my ball, and I'm playing elsewhere,'" she said.

And she did, coming up with her idea of "pleganism," which she describes on her website as "a transitional space that refers to people that eat grains and animal-free diets, avoiding meat, fish, dairy, and eggs, but who may still use animal byproducts, such as leather." With the ongoing criticism, Morgan felt that she didn't fit into the vegan world — often scrutinized for not using enough whole foods or always cooking everything from scratch — and she wanted a term for those similarly looking to adopt a plant-based diet that maybe didn't fit into the fully vegan lifestyle to let them know they were included.

As she adds on the website, "The term plegan is an inclusive space for people that have a non-animal-based diet. But it's also a non-exclusionary term for people growing in their awareness and consciousness, making an effort to discover the healthiest and most sustainable diet available."