TikTok Is Loving John Oates' Hilarious Oatmeal Company Callout

Many food brands use famous faces to advertise products. After all, if fans see their favorite celebrity sipping a particular beverage or crunching on a certain snack, they just might be tempted to give it a shot the next time you're at the grocery store. Though an ad doesn't prove that the celebrity praising the product actually enjoys consuming it off-camera (or that customers would have the same taste in food), the star helps shine a spotlight on the company. But sometimes a partnership might appear to be a completely natural fit yet never happens.

Case in point: Musician John Oates, who fans may know better as half of the rock duo Hall & Oates, recently took to the band's TikTok account to share a query that had people cracking up. In the short clip, Oates was perched at a table in a rustic-looking space with a bowl of oatmeal in front of him. As the band's hit song "You Make My Dreams" played in the background, text popped up above Oates stating, "POV: John Oates of Hall and Oates eating oats wondering why oat companies have never reached out."

The caption of the TikTok post included several oat-related hashtags, from the trendy #overnightoats to plant-based #oatmilk, paired with two shrugging emojis. Within a few days of being posted, the video had over 120,000 likes and over 2,200 comments.