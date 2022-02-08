Ree Drummond's Ice-Smashing Instagram Post Has Fans Confused

Ree Drummond may have just earned herself the title of "Hardest-Working Pioneer Woman" in the business. First, on Saturday, Drummond was called upon by her husband, Ladd, to rescue him and his vehicle from an icy pond. Judging by Drummond's Instagram post about the incident, in which she briefly interviews Ladd about the experience and he refers to her as "the most capable person I know," Drummond came through like a hero. If that had been all that the red-headed lady from Pawhuska had accomplished in a weekend, that would have been more than enough. But the very next day, Ree Drummond was right back at it again — ice shovel and all.

"Honestly don't know how this place would ever survive without me," the Food Network's "The Pioneer Woman" posted to Instagram on Sunday, alongside a video of herself using said ice shovel to smash away — and quite handily at that — at the frozen surface of a creek on what appears to be her property. Her Instagram followers were more than happy to agree with Drummond's general assessment. On the other hand, they also seemed confused as to what exactly the Pioneer Woman was doing in that ice-smashing Instagram post.