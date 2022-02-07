What Ree Drummond Says She Learned From Her Weight Loss Journey

After beginning a weight loss journey to become healthier, Drummond lost 48 pounds and felt proud. Her diet left her feeling like a better version of herself, but up until recently, she has been mostly close-lipped about it beyond that note. In a piece for her own site, The Pioneer Woman, Drummond detailed all the methods she found were not best for her, including "keto or paleo," eating "specialty foods," and even "intermittent fasting." She tried them and ultimately decided they didn't work for her.

Instead, she followed her own path and learned many things, including the necessity of pushing past the "first stage" to get over the hump and encourage consistency, and the importance of moving every day — even if it's just tiny movements to make sure you're keeping up with the plan. She also expressed the importance of not stressing over moderate amounts of alcohol or foods that are usually taboo. She highlighted the importance of accountability in measuring her weight to motivate herself to stay on track.

Perhaps the most important lesson she learned was the ability to fit the journey into her current lifestyle, noting that nothing has to change in "one's day-to-day life." For those looking to embark on a weight loss journey of their own, Drummond's advice seems to hit the nail on the head when it comes to sage wisdom and tips that will mentally help you prepare for the ride.