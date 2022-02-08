The Two Most Important Ingredients, According To Chef Martin Yan - Exclusive

It seems every chef has certain ingredients or favorite kitchen staples that they like to keep handy when they are cooking. Whether it's a certain seasoning, fresh aromatics, or a kitchen tool that's their secret weapon to creating the perfect dish, there are plenty of items chefs have in their arsenal that they don't want to give up. As Chef Martin Yan told Mashed in an exclusive interview, "To me, the most important thing is not just one ingredient. It's two ingredients," he said — the first one being ginger.

When it comes to ginger, Chef Yan actually turns to quite a few versions of the spice for different dishes and purposes. "In Asia [it's] not only used as a spice, as a seasoning, but ginger is also a medicine — because when you have a cold, when you have a sore throat, all over Asia (from Indonesia, China, Taiwan, and including Japan and Vietnam), they use ginger," Chef Yan said. "They boil it, put [in some kind of] wild honey, and then they drink it. It's therapeutic, [so] I always, always carry ginger," he added.

Beyond medicinal uses, Chef Yan loves cooking with ginger, too. "I have ginger powder when I make cakes or New Year cakes. I always have ginger candy when I make desserts, and I always have fresh ginger," he explained. "Sometimes, I even add young ginger. I pickle them, just like sushi restaurants. Ginger is definitely the most prized, precious ingredient in my kitchen."