The Work Wishlist Chick-Fil-A Employees Are Relating To

We all have a dream dinner party guest list, but what isn't talked about enough is the dream work wishlist. A recent discussion in the Reddit community exclusive to the fast-food chain's employees, "A Community for Chick Fil A Workers," broached the topic of what elements would make their work shift ideal.

Chick-fil-A workers can all relate to this Reddit discussion post describing the "perfect BOH shift." For those who aren't familiar with the restaurant industry, the term is an abbreviation for "Back of House." This expression refers to all positions that aren't customer-facing, and that includes everyone from the chef to the dish washers (via 7Shifts).

Though these workers don't have to directly deal with rude customers, they do face daily pressure to fulfill customers' orders on the backend, which can be quite stressful. Therefore, when Reddit user @outlaw_personel posted a picture of what they thought was the perfect BOH shift, 57 other users upvoted the post, signaling that the original poster's ideas were heavily relatable.