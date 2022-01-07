Chick-Fil-A Employees Are Venting About Staffing Problems On Reddit

These are tough times for the food industry. Amid ongoing disruptions caused by the pandemic, many restaurants and fast food chains have been struggling to hire enough workers. In July of 2021, 78% of restaurant operators surveyed by the National Restaurant Association named their number-one challenge as "recruiting and retaining employees," according to CNBC. With the situation showing little signs of improvement, many chains have responded by raising wages, offering employees better benefits, and even reducing hours to compensate for a lack of staff.

Although Chick-fil-A is extremely popular, even this chicken chain is not immune to the staffing problems that are plaguing the rest of the fast food industry. A shortage of employees at the quick-service restaurant means that workers are putting in extra time and effort to keep things running smoothly. One Chick-fil-A worker recently took to Reddit to vent about their location's staffing problems. "Anyone else's store REALLY understaffed? We have had to shut down delivery and dine-in because of this," u/thatfixhyguy asked their fellow Chick-fil-A workers.