Giada De Laurentiis' New Backyard Remodel Will Give Fans FOMO

Giada De Laurentiis has finally settled into her Hidden Hills, California home, where she moved with her 13-year old daughter, Jade, in November 2021. Now, three months isn't a long time — but that was on top of the more than two years it's been since De Laurentiis purchased the 3,610-square foot, 5 bedroom, 5+ bathroom midcentury bungalow for $4.86 million, per Architectural Digest.

That being said, all of this apparent delay was actually by design, both literally and figuratively. After closing on the house in the summer of 2019, De Laurentiis made the decision to do an extensive renovation to both the interior and exterior of her new home before moving in. And what a renovation it was, as fans of Food Network/Discovery+ series "My Dream Kitchen: Giada De Laurentiis" will already have discerned for themselves.

Notwithstanding all the interest in De Laurentiis' kitchen, it appears the chef's backyard may have been an equally important driver of the renovation project. "The way I designed the house is sort of very similar to a Palm Springs-style house, where the yard and the whole house sort of surround and encompass the pool area," De Laurentiis explained to People during a February photo-tour of the property. Our take? Let's just say we have reason to suspect that if you were already impressed by the kitchen, you're now facing the prospect of an advanced case of FOMO as we proceed to unpack the renovated backyard's FOMO-genic specs.