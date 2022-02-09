Giada De Laurentiis' New Backyard Remodel Will Give Fans FOMO
Giada De Laurentiis has finally settled into her Hidden Hills, California home, where she moved with her 13-year old daughter, Jade, in November 2021. Now, three months isn't a long time — but that was on top of the more than two years it's been since De Laurentiis purchased the 3,610-square foot, 5 bedroom, 5+ bathroom midcentury bungalow for $4.86 million, per Architectural Digest.
That being said, all of this apparent delay was actually by design, both literally and figuratively. After closing on the house in the summer of 2019, De Laurentiis made the decision to do an extensive renovation to both the interior and exterior of her new home before moving in. And what a renovation it was, as fans of Food Network/Discovery+ series "My Dream Kitchen: Giada De Laurentiis" will already have discerned for themselves.
Notwithstanding all the interest in De Laurentiis' kitchen, it appears the chef's backyard may have been an equally important driver of the renovation project. "The way I designed the house is sort of very similar to a Palm Springs-style house, where the yard and the whole house sort of surround and encompass the pool area," De Laurentiis explained to People during a February photo-tour of the property. Our take? Let's just say we have reason to suspect that if you were already impressed by the kitchen, you're now facing the prospect of an advanced case of FOMO as we proceed to unpack the renovated backyard's FOMO-genic specs.
Fans may be wishing for some bread with their jelly
In spending two-plus years renovating the house she purchased in 2019, Giada De Laurentiis had the goal of creating a comfortable "indoor-outdoor" living experience, as she told People in February. And as the Food Network star explained to the magazine, she "definitely made that happen." Before the FOMO fully sets in, however, it's worth noting that De Laurentiis's successful home renovation may have been as successful as it was because of how passionate she's been about the property since the moment she laid eyes on it.
"I was really drawn by the privacy, and there was a lot of potential in the yard," De Laurentiis explained to People. To help the yard live up to that potential, De Laurentiis partnered with high-end, high-performance outdoor fabric maker, Sunbrella, on the design and related upholstery of the backyard's various comfy outdoor seating areas.
These outdoor areas include — now, don't say you haven't been warned — seating for the backyard's "sleek white" fire pit, seating for 10 around a massive dining table, and finally, the piece de la resistance, the property's detached pool house, to which De Laurentiis gave a "cozy little vibe" for her newly teenaged daughter. A sort of "Jade-cave," the pool house features its own large screen television. But it also features doors that open the place up to the rest of the patio, in effect, bringing everyone together.